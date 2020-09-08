UN sends 38 truckloads of aid to Idlib, Syria

By Cem Genco

HATAY, Turkey (AA) – The UN on Tuesday sent 38 trucks with humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria, where millions of people remain in need of assistance due to internal conflicts.

The trucks carrying supplies entered Idlib province through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey’s south. The aid will be distributed among residents of Idlib and nearby rural areas.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia.

The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

The influx of displaced civilians has increased its population to about four million in recent years.