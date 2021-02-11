UN special envoy to Yemen concludes his visit to Riyadh

By Mohammed Alragawi

ISTANBUL (AA) – The UN special envoy for Yemen concluded his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

During his visit, Martin Griffiths met with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Bin Mubarak, US Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking, as well as other officials.

A statement released by his office said that Griffiths discussed in his meetings "the latest developments, including the hostilities against Ma'rib and the prospects of resuming an inclusive political process."

He also discussed "the acute fuel shortages in Ansar Allah-controlled areas and the need for immediate actions to avoid further exacerbating the humanitarian and economic situation," the statement said.

“There is a unique international momentum to support a political settlement to the conflict to reach sustainable peace in Yemen in line with the aspirations of the Yemeni people. But we are seeing an uptick in military hostilities and constant threats to the lives of Yemeni women, men and children. This must stop," said Griffiths.

“I will continue working with renewed urgency with the parties and regional and international actors to end the hostilities, alleviate humanitarian suffering and find a peaceful settlement to end the conflict in Yemen," he added.

Since 2014, Yemen has been wracked by violence and instability, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crisis with nearly 80% or about 30 million of its people needing humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starving to death.​​​​​​​