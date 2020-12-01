UN stands firm on its Mali peace mission after attacks

By Aurore Bonny

DOUALA, Cameroon (AA) – The head of the UN mission in Mali condemned a series of rocket attacks carried out by terrorists early Monday against military camps in northern Mali housing international forces.

A camp for peacekeepers belonging to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and soldiers for France’s Operation Barkhane was targeted along with two other military camps.

"The head of MINUSMA, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, condemned in the strongest terms the attacks that targeted the international forces today. We stand in solidarity with our partners and will spare no effort to carry out our respective mandates and bring peace to Mali," the UN mission said on Twitter.

According to local sources, military camps in the cities of Kidal, Menaka and Gao were targeted by rocket fire in the morning. At least six rockets were launched against the Menaka camp and the other camps were targeted by rockets and mortar fire.

Apart from some material damage in Kidal, no loss of life was reported.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.​​​​​​​

The attacks were probably aimed at diverting the attention of international forces to leave the field open for the attackers to operate elsewhere, said a local security source contacted by Anadolu Agency.