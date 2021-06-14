UN Syria envoy 'strongly' condemns Afrin hospital attack

By Peter Kenny

GENEVA (AA) – The UN special envoy for Syria on Monday "strongly" condemned the attack earlier this week on a hospital in Afrin, northern Syria, in which at least 14 civilians lost their lives.

"I strongly condemn the attack on the Shifa Hospital in the northern Syrian city of Afrin, which resulted in the killing and injury of civilians, including medical personnel, and the destruction of parts of the hospital," said Geir Pedersen in a statement.

"Such appalling attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, including healthcare facilities and workers, are unacceptable and must cease."

Pedersen said that all parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

"I also reiterate the Secretary-General's call for accountability for crimes committed in Syria," said the UN envoy.

Pedersen said the attack and the continuing violence underscores the importance of putting in place a nationwide cease-fire in Syria and a renewed effort to make progress in implementing relevant Security Council resolutions.

Saturday's attack on the hospital in opposition-held Afrin was carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group, said officials in Turkey which shares a border with Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.