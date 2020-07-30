Unemployment rate in EU rises to 7.1% in June

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – The EU's unemployment rate rose to 7.1% in June, the bloc's statistical office announced Thursday.

The figure was up from 7% in this May, Eurostat said.

The number of people unemployed increased by 281,000 month-on-month in 27-member bloc in the shadow of coronavirus pandemic, it underlined.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate reached 7.8% in the euro area, up from 7.7% a month earlier.

The eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents member states that use the single currency — euro — while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

The unemployment rate for women was 7.5% in the EU and for men was 6.7% in June.

Some 3 million unemployed young people — under 25 — were jobless in the EU, bringing the youth unemployment rate to 16.8% in June.