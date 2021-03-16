UN's women's status commission to be held digitally

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – The 65th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, which will be organized at the UN headquarters in Belgium's capital Brussels, will be held mostly online from March 15-26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zehra Zumrut Selcuk, Turkey's family, labor and social services minister, will attend the session via video link, according to a statement by the Family, Labor and Social Services Ministry.

Held annually every March in New York before the pandemic, the session will be attended by representatives from UN member states and non-governmental organizations.

This year's session will be focusing on women's full and active participation in public life and public decision-making mechanisms as well as the elimination of violence.

Selcuk said she will attend the first roundtable session at 00.00 local time (2100 GMT) Tuesday.

The official sessions will be available at http://webtv.un.org/.

The session will conclude on March 26 with the acceptance of the final document and draft resolutions submitted to the commission.