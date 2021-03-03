UPDATE – 10 protesters killed in increasing Myanmar crackdown

UPDATES DEATH TOLL, ADDS DETAILS

By Lyaw Lynn and Omer Faruk Yildiz

YANGON, Myanmar/KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AA) – At least 10 people were killed in Myanmar on Wednesday when the police and security forces used lethal weapons to disperse anti-coup protesters, according to local media reports.

A large number of people once again took to the streets in major cities and towns across the country demanding the restoration of civilian rule in the face of violent repression by the police and security forces.

Groups participating in nationwide protests on Wednesday reported that seven people died in Mandalay, and three in Yangon, Magway, and Myingyan as a result of the security forces' crackdown on protest rallies.

It was previously reported that in the country's commercial capital Yangon, a protester died of gun injuries, Khit Thi Media reported, citing volunteer rescue workers as witnesses.

Footage showing police setting up temporary barricades in the northern Okalapa township of Yangon was also shared on social media.​​​​​​​

It was reported that the protester who died in Myingyan was a 14-year-old girl.

Approximately 300 protesters were detained after the clash between security forces and demonstrators in Yangon, according to these reports.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has called on all parties in Myanmar to seek a peaceful solution through constructive dialogue and practical reconciliation in the interests of the people and their livelihoods.

The special meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers led by Brunei Darussalam was held virtually to address the current political situation in Myanmar following the Feb. 1 coup and find an amicable solution to the ensuing crisis.

It also underscored the importance of Myanmar’s continued efforts in addressing the situation in the Rakhine state, including the start of the repatriation process in a voluntary, safe and dignified manner in accordance with its bilateral agreements with Bangladesh.