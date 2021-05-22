UPDATE – 11 killed in Nigerian military plane crash

CHANGES HEADLINE, EDITS THOUGHOUT

By Olarewaju Kola

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AA) – Eleven crew and officers aboard a Nigerian military plane were killed Friday when it crashed in northwestern Kaduna state, according to media reports.

The dead included army chief Lieut. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

The air force said the plane crashed near Kaduna Airport and that it was investigating.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, described the crash as a "mortal blow … at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country."

​​​​​​​It was the third air force plane crash in three months.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk