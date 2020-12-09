UPDATE – 144 historical artifacts seized in western Turkey

UPDATES WITH OPERATION IN BURDUR PROVINCE; REVISES DECK, LEDE

By Halil Sahin and Bilal Altiok

IZMIR/BURDUR, Turkey (AA) – At least 144 historical artifacts have been seized on Wednesday in anti-smuggling operations in western Turkey, according to a security source and local authority.

Gendarmerie teams in Izmir province learned that a suspect, only identified by the initials C.O., was travelling from Manisa — another western province — to Izmir with a vehicle to sell the historical artifacts he had, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The teams stopped the vehicle in Kemalpasa district of Izmir and found 65 artifacts, including 63 coins, a ring, and an animal figured object, from the Hellenistic and Roman periods.

Legal procedures have been initiated against those in the vehicle, identified as C.O., Y.A., and S.B., the source added.

The artifacts will be delivered to local museum authorities, it said.

Separately, 79 historical artifacts were found in the southwestern Burdur province in an operation launched by gendarmerie teams, according to the governor’s office.

The operation carried out in Golhisar district led to the arrest of a suspect, identified only by the initials H.Y., while 46 coins, two arrow heads and 31 objects were seized, it added.

The suspect was later released by a Burdur court on condition of judicial control.

Modern day Turkey has been home to many ancient civilizations, and hence, is rich in relics. This has attracted smugglers who often plunder tombs and other archeological sites.

Writing by Sena Guler