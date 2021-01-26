UPDATE – 2 cities in Northern Cyprus to go into full lockdown

REVISED HEADLINE, DECK; ADDS INFORMATION ON LOCKDOWNS

By Muhammet Ikbal Arslan

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA) – Two of the largest cities in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) are set to go on lockdowns as of Tuesday night to stem the spread of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced.

***The capital Lefkosa will be under lockdown for a week, while the coastal city of Girne will have a 14-day lockdown.

***Pharmacies, gas stations, bakeries, butchers, and supermarkets are exempt from restrictions.

A Cabinet meeting set for today is also expected to take new decisions on the pandemic.

In a statement Monday, Health Minister Ali Pilli noted that the number of virus cases in the country reached 2,071, with 264 of them now under treatment. He said there are five patients in the intensive care unit.

A total of 14 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the TRNC, which is home to some 385,000 people.