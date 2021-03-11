UPDATE 2 – Daesh/ISIS terrorists apprehended in SW Turkey

UPDATES HEADLINE, DECK, LEDE

By Havva Kara Aydin, Ahmet Gencturk

ANKARA/MARDIN, Turkey (AA) – Turkey on Thursday apprehended two Daesh/ISIS terrorists in southeastern Mardin province.

Border troops caught three individuals who were trying to cross into Turkey from Syria, earlier Thursday.

During interrogations at the provincial gendarmerie headquarters, two were identified as members of the Daesh/ISIS terror group who operated in northern and eastern Syria.

The other was transferred to the provincial migration directorate to be deported.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

It has since suffered several attacks by the terror group, with more than 300 people killed and hundreds injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

