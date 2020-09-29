UPDATE 2 – Emir of Kuwait dies at 91

UPDATES WITH DETAILS

By Alaa Aly

KUWAIT CITY (AA) – Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Tuesday at age 91, state media announced.

"With great sadness and sorrow we mourn to the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, […] the death of the late His Highness Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait," read a royal court statement carried by the official Kuwait News Agency.

On Sept. 14, the Kuwaiti Cabinet announced that the health of the emir, who led the country since Jan. 29, 2006, was "improving."

On July 23, al-Sabah headed to the US to continue treatment, based on the advice of the medical team treating him after a successful surgery.

In a statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip said he received the news of the emir's demise with "great sadness".

"On behalf of the Turkish nation, I convey my sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Kuwait."

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat and Ali Murat Alhas