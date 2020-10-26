UPDATE 2 – Explosion hits Iskenderun town in southern Turkey

UPDATES WITH STATEMENT FROM TURKISH INTERIOR MINISTER

By Lale Koklu Karagoz and Burak Milli

HATAY, Turkey (AA) – Ambulances and police squads were dispatched to the Iskenderun district of Turkey's southern Hatay province after an explosion shook the town center on Monday evening.

The blast hit the town's Fener Street, which was closed to traffic after the incident.

Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said on Twitter that there were no casualties due in the incident.

He said the explosion took place shortly after security forces neutralized one of the two suspected terrorists, whom they had pursued.

The operation is ongoing, he added.

Late on Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the two terrorists involved in the explosion were neutralized.