UPDATE 2 – Latin American leaders celebrate Biden's inauguration

ADDS REMARKS FROM BRAZIL LEADER

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Latin American leaders celebrated the new US administration Wednesday as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were officially sworn into office.

Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno called it "a great day" for the US.

"Democracy triumphs, respect for the will of the people prevails, and those principles are strengthened in all the nations of the region," he said on Twitter.

He wished "much success" to the new president and vice president and said, "May God bless your administration."

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera wished the "best" for Biden.

"His Administration will have the mission of healing the soul of the country and strengthening civic friendship," Pinera tweeted. "The commitment to democracy, freedom and human rights recognizes no borders."

President Ivan Duque of Colombian published a congratulation tweet where he wished success for the new administration.

"We highlight their message of union and reiterate what has been a historical, bipartisan and bicameral relationship, which is increasingly strong, with common objectives," said Duque.

Meanwhile, Paraguayan leader Marit Abdo voiced support for the Biden-Harris government and said: "Paraguay and the United States will always continue to raise the flag of democracy together."

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted he was ready to "work for the prosperity of our nations" after Biden's inauguration.

"I greet Joe Biden as the 46th President of the USA. The Brazil-United States relationship is long, solid and based on high values, such as the defense of democracy and individual freedoms. I remain committed and ready to work for the prosperity of our nations and the well-being of our citizens," said Bolsonaro on Twitter.

"To mark this date, I addressed a letter to the President of the USA, Joe Biden, congratulating him on his inauguration and explaining my vision of an excellent future for the Brazil-USA partnership," he wrote.

Biden and Harris took the oaths of office earlier Wednesday in a heavily-guarded but sparsely attended ceremony at the US Capitol.

Security for the ceremony was markedly increased with 25,000 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. to secure the area after former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to thwart a constitutionally-mandated procedure before Biden assumed office.

Trump departed the White House for the state of Florida, opting to break with a tradition that embodies the US's peaceful transfer of power by not participating in the inaugural events.

*Gabriel Toueg in Brazil contributed to the story.