UPDATE 2 – Trump: Israel, Morocco agree to normalize relations

ADDS STATEMENT BY MOROCCO’S ROYAL OFFICE

By Beyza Binnur Donmez and Zehra Nur Duz

ANKARA (AA) – US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Israel and Morocco "have agreed to full diplomatic relations," calling the deal a "massive breakthrough" for peace in the Middle East.

"Another HISTORIC breakthrough today!" Trump said on Twitter. "Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!"

Morocco became the fourth nation to normalize ties with Tel Aviv, after Sudan declared official normalization of relations with Israel and a halt to any aggression with the Jewish state in October.

Bahrain and the UAE agreed in September to establish full diplomatic, cultural and commercial relations with Israel after signing controversial agreements at the White House.

The deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.

The White House said in a statement that the move came during a phone call between Trump and King Mohammed VI of Morocco, in which "the King agreed to resume diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and expand economic and cultural cooperation to advance regional stability."

Morocco’s Royal Office in a statement confirmed that the country intends to resume official contacts and diplomatic relations with Israel “as soon as possible”, the state-run news agency MAP reported.

“Morocco intends to grant authorizations for direct flights for the transportation of members of the Moroccan Jewish community and Israeli tourists to and from Morocco,” the statement said.

Trump and the Moroccan king also agreed to “promote innovative relations in the economic and technological fields, including working to reopen liaison offices in both countries,” according to the Royal Office.

Trump also recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory.

"Today, I signed a proclamation recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara. Morocco's serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal is the ONLY basis for a just and lasting solution for enduring peace and prosperity!" Trump tweeted.

"Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara," he added.

The Royal Court described the US move as a "historic decision," saying Trump's support to the Moroccan Sahara "strengthens the powerful strategic partnership between the two countries".

The leaders also discussed cooperation against the coronavirus, ways to minimize its economic impact, and common interests in critical regional issues, according to the statement.

Occupied by Spain until 1975, Western Sahara — a large territory in southern Morocco — has remained the subject of dispute between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front for more than four decades.

After years of conflict, the two parties signed a UN-backed ceasefire in 1991.

The Polisario, a national liberation movement that seeks to end Morocco's presence in Western Sahara, has long called for a popular referendum to decide the region's political fate.