UPDATE 2 – Trump leaves White House briefing due to shooting

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Donald Trump was abruptly whisked away from an evening news conference Monday after the Secret Service opened fire on an individual outside the White House.

After returning to the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, Trump said he was taken to the Oval Office, but the reason for the officer-involved shooting, which the Secret Service also confirmed, remains unclear.

Trump said the shooting took place "pretty close” to the White House, “outside of the premises, near the fence.”

"You were surprised. I was surprised also. I think it's probably pretty unusual," the president told reporters.

The individual who was shot is being taken to a nearby hospital, Trump said. He did not know what condition the suspect was in but said no one else was injured.

The Secret Service later said, however, that one of its officers was also taken to a nearby hospital. It identified the suspect as male in a Twitter post but did not offer additional details on his identity.

The service added that "at no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger."

Asked if the suspect was armed, Trump said, “that’s what I understand.”