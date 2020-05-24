UPDATE 2- Turkish leader exchanges Eid wishes with counterparts

REVISED HEADLINE, DECK; UPDATED WITH PHONE CALL WITH SULTAN OF OMAN

By Sefa Mutlu

ISTANBUL (AA) – In Sunday phone calls, Turkey’s president exchanged greetings with his counterparts from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Iran, Oman and Turkmenistan for Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday following the holy month of Ramadan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, said Turkey's Communications Directorate.

“Exchanging greetings on Eid al-Fitr, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues as well as cooperation in the fight against COVID-19,” the directorate said on Twitter.

In a separate statement, the directorate said that Erdogan also spoke with Pakistani President Arif Alvi over the phone.

The two leaders exchanged holiday greetings and discussed cooperation in the fight against coronavirus as well as regional developments.

The Turkish and Iranian presidents discussed cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, plus bilateral ties and regional issues, according to the directorate.

In another phone call, Erdogan and Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow exchanged holiday greetings and discussed steps to strengthen bilateral relations as well as cooperation against the virus.

Erdogan also spoke by phone with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said of Oman. Exchanging greetings for Eid al-Fitr, the two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Russia, Brazil, and several European countries are currently the hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed nearly 343,000 people worldwide, with more than 5.34 million confirmed cases, while recoveries numbering around 2.14 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.