UPDATE 2 – Twitter labels Trump's tweet as 'glorifying violence'

REVISED DECK; ADDS DONALD TRUMP'S TWEET, MORE BACKGROUND

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Escalating its steps over US President Donald Trump’s controversial use of social media, Twitter on Friday attached a label on Trump's tweet on protests in Minneapolis saying that it "glorifies violence."

"….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way,” Trump wrote about the riots over the death of an unarmed black man in arrest.

“Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

"This tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence," the warning says. "However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible."

The move came a day after Trump signed an executive order curbing protections for social media companies after Twitter labeled two of his posts "potentially misleading" and urged users to fact-check the information.

-‘Twitter is doing nothing about lies’: Trump

Trump’s characteristically outraged response to the labeling was not long in coming.

"Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States,” he wrote.

“Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated!"

Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act protects internet platforms from liability for any action taken by third parties known as users.

– Police precinct on fire

Earlier, a fire broke out at the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct late Thursday as angry demonstrators stormed the building.

They could be seen in videos circulating on social media chanting "What's his name? George Floyd!" – shouting the name of the man whose last reported words were "I can't breathe."

Minneapolis police abandoned the building "in the interest of the safety of our personnel," said a police statement.

Separately, more than 500 National Guard soldiers have been activated in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and surrounding communities. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also declared a local emergency Thursday night due to civil disturbances.

-Death in custody

Floyd, 46, was arrested Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota after reportedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a local store.

Video footage on Facebook showed him handcuffed and cooperating.

But police claim he resisted arrest. One of the officers kneeled on his neck, despite Floyd’s repeated pleas of "I can't breathe."

Shortly after, Floyd appeared to lose consciousness, but the officer maintained his position on the prone man.

He died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

Four officers have been fired over the killing, which sparked mass protests and an outcry against police brutality.

Floyd's family said they want the officers to be charged with murder.

Floyd's death has strong parallels to that of Eric Garner, who died during a fatal 2014 arrest in New York, repeatedly pleading with officers, "I can't breathe."

The phrase became a rallying point for protesters demonstrating against the killings of unarmed black men and women by police. It has continued to resonate nearly six years later.