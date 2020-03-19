UPDATE – 2 US congressmen test positive for coronavirus

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first U.S. lawmaker to contract COVID-19.

In a statement on Twitter, the Florida Republican said he experienced symptoms including a fever and headache Saturday.

"I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better,” the 58-year-old said.

Hours later, Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah, 45, said he also had tested positive Wednesday after experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" Saturday evening.

"My symptoms got worse and I developed a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing and I remained in self-quarantine," he said in a statement.

"On Tuesday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19, and following his referral, I went to the local testing clinic for the test.

"Today I learned I tested positive," said McAdams.

The first two confirmed cases came days after several other lawmakers, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, have self-quarantined after contact with someone who tested positive.

The two lawmakers urged the public to take the virus extremely seriously.

According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has infected over 214,000 people worldwide, including more than 7,700 in the United States, and killed around 8,700, including at least 118 in the U.S.