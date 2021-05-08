UPDATE – 205 injured in Israeli attacks across East Jerusalem

UPDATES NUMBER OF INJURED

By Gulsen Topcu

JERUSALEM (AA) – The number injured rose to 205 in Israeli attacks late Friday at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damascus Gate of the Old City and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Eighty-eight were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem, while others were treated as outpatients, said a statement.

Most of the injuries were caused by rubber bullets fired by Israeli police, it added.

Palestine Red Crescent established a field hospital in the region because of a lack of beds at hospitals.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Haram al-Sharif area of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, using stun grenades and gas bombs.

Police attacked Muslim worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque while worshippers were performing tarawih — special night prayers — during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz in Ankara