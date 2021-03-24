UPDATE 3 – Turkey: President Erdogan re-elected ruling party head

UPDATES WITH CONGRATULATIONS FROM RELIGIOUS LEADERS, MINOR EDITS

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's president on Wednesday was unanimously re-elected leader of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in a congress in the capital Ankara.

After being nominated by top party officials, Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected chairman for a seventh term at the party’s 7th Ordinary Grand Congress.

Out of 1,431 ballots, Erdogan got 1,428 valid votes, and there were three spoiled ballots, according to Ali Ihsan Yavuz, the party’s deputy chair.

Speaking after the vote, Erdogan thanked his fellow party members for deeming him worthy of the post.

"I wish from Allah that our congress will be beneficial for our country, nation, and party. I would like to thank each and every one of you for deeming me worthy of the chairmanship once again," he told the voters.

"As the AK Party, we will continue to work for our 2023 goals with new enthusiasm and greater desire. Let's not forget that 2023 will be a new year of victory for the People's Alliance. Let's not forget that the People's Alliance is not a desk alliance, but a consensus of hearts," he added, referring to the AK Party-the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) alliance, formed ahead of June 2018 general elections.

– Party board members

Separately, the party also elected 75 members of its Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK).

Numan Kurtulmus and Binali Yildirim became the deputy chairmen of the AK Party, while Omer Celik was re-elected the party’s spokesman.

Fatih Sahin will serve in AK Party’s Central Executive Board as the secretary-general and Hayati Yazici became the director for the party’s political and legal affairs.

While Naci Bostanci continues to serve as the parliamentary group chairman of the party, Mahir Unal and Mustafa Elitas became the parliamentary group deputy chairmen. Bulent Turan, Emin Akbasoglu, and Cahit Ozkan are other parliamentary group deputy chairmen of the AK Party.

– Congratulations

MHP leader Devlet Bahceli and President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar congratulated Erdogan separately on his re-election as the party chairman over the phone.

Separately, Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew, head of Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey Sahak Mashalian, Chief Rabbi of the Jewish community in Turkey Ishak Haleva, and the Metropolitan Bishop of the Istanbul-Syriac Church Yusuf Cetin also congratulated Erdogan on phone.