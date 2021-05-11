UPDATE 4 – Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip rises to 32

UPDATES DEATHS, INJURIES

By Mohamed Majid and Hamdi Yildiz

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – The death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of the offensive on the Gaza Strip has risen to 32, including a woman and 10 children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Ministry said Tuesday that the number of injuries also climbed to 220.

Israeli warplanes launched raids beginning late Monday in the Gaza Strip in an offensive the army called Operation Guardians of the Wall.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week, after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces. ​​​​​​

Three Israelis have also been killed and 31 others injured in Palestinian rocket attacks.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

*Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara