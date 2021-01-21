UPDATE 4 – Iraq: 32 dead, 110 hurt in Baghdad twin suicide attack

ADDS REMARKS BY IRAQI INTERIOR MINISTRY'S SPOKESMAN

By Haydar Karaalp

BAGHDAD (AA) – At least 32 people were killed Thursday in a twin suicide attack that rocked a busy commercial market in Baghdad, local media reported.

The bombers detonated explosives in an area near al-Tayaran Square that left 110 others wounded, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Iraqi army, said earlier in a statement that "suicide bombers were being pursued by the security forces before blowing themselves up in Tayaran Square in Baghdad."

The Interior Ministry said one suicide bomber claimed he was sick and needed help, and blew himself up when people gathered in response to his call.

According to witnesses, security forces intensified their presence and strict measures were taken in the vicinity of the heavily fortified Green Zone, in the center of Baghdad, to secure the headquarters of foreign diplomatic missions.

Iraqi President Barham Salih said, “dark groups” aimed to target national achievements and the peace and future of the Iraqi people with the attacks.

“We firmly stand against these attempts to destabilize our country,” added Salih.

Iraqi Interior Ministry spokesperson Khaled Mehanna told a local television station that the ISIS/DAESH terror group was behind the attack.

"Although Daesh does not claim responsibility for the explosion, it still wanted to convey the message that it still exists," he said.

*Writing by Ali Abo Rezeg, Zehra Nur Duz and Mahmoud Barakat in Ankara​​​​​​​