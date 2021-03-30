UPDATE – 6 terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

UPDATES WITH MORE DETAILS

By Havva Kara Aydin and Cankut Tasdan

ANKARA (AA) – Two wanted terrorists were among the six "neutralized" by the security forces on Tuesday in Turkey's southeastern Mardin province, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

One of the PKK terrorists — identified as Hasan Mahmudi, codenamed Hevram Havraman Avyer — was the so-called top member of the terror group in the province, the ministry said in a statement.

He was in the red category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list with a bounty of up to 10 million Turkish liras (1.4 million) on his head, it said.

Turkey's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Another PKK terrorist, identified as Teyyup Cam and codenamed Reber Koser, was its so-called head in the Bagok region of Mardin, it added.

It added that he was in the orange category of the ministry's wanted list with a bounty of 1 million liras ($135,500).

Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that in the air-backed Operation Eren-5, the Gendarmerie Special Operations unit and general command had reduced the number of terrorists in the region by five.

"We are proud of you," he said, adding that the operation had been held in Bagok.

He did not specify the terrorists' affiliation, but the PKK terror group has been active in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old martyred by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, commenced in January, and aims at eliminating terrorism from the country completely.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.