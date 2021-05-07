UPDATE – Anadolu Agency's Middle East news editor hurt in Al-Aqsa raid

ADDS DETAILS, STATEMENTS BY TURKISH OFFICIALS

By Esat Firat, Mustafa Deveci and Zehra Nur Duz

JERUSALEM, ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency's Middle East News Editor was slightly injured on Friday in an attack by Israeli police on Muslim worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Turgut Alp Boyraz was shot in the foot with a plastic bullet while covering the raid on the mosque's Haram al-Sharif area.

Boyraz received medical aid at the site.

Anadolu Agency’s photojournalist Mostafa Alkharouf was also shot in the back with a plastic bullet by Israeli security forces.

And Anadolu Agency’s cameraman Fayiz Abu Rumeyle was shot in his right leg with a plastic bullet by police.

Alkharouf and Rumeyle are being treated at a hospital.

-Reactions by Turkey

Following the raid, Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun wished a quick recovery to Boyraz in a Twitter post.

Altun conveyed well wishes to Boyraz and Anadolu Agency.

“We reiterate our call on Israel to put an end to these vile attacks.” said Altun.

“We strongly condemn the Israeli administration's intervention to the Anadolu Agency’s editor, who was covering the developments in Al-Aqsa Mosque,” said Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik.

“The Anadolu Agency has been the target of the attacks by Israeli administration as it conveyed the atrocities committed by Israel in Palestine to the world. However, these attacks did not change Anadolu Agency's stance,” Celik said on Twitter.

Israeli police attacked Muslim worshippers late Friday inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque. At least 53 Palestinians were injured in the clashes inside the Haram al-Sharif area, the Palestinian Red Crescent said in a subsequent statement.

The number injured rose to 178 in Israeli attacks at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damascus gate of Old City, Sheikh Jarrah district, it said.

Israel continued its intervention at regular intervals against Muslims at the mosque, while worshippers continued to perform tarawih — special nightly prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.