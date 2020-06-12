UPDATE -Arab countries report new coronavirus cases, deaths

ADDS DEVELOPMENTS IN ALGERIA, UAE, PALESTINE, JORDAN; REVISES DECK

By Ekrem Biceroglu and Mehmet Nuri Ucar

ISTANBUL (AA) – Several Arab countries confirmed new cases and deaths Friday from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 422,700 people worldwide, with an excess of 7.5 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 3.5 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

– Morocco

Health authorities reported another death and 44 new cases.

That brings the number of fatalities to 212 and the case count to 8,581, while 7,600 patients have recovered from the disease.

– Oman

Officials said seven more people died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 96.

Another 1,117 new cases were diagnosed, bringing the total to 21,071, while the number of recoveries reached 7,489.

– Qatar

The death toll rose to 70 with one more fatality in the past day, according to the Health Ministry.

Another 1,517 new cases were diagnosed, while recoveries reached to 53,296.

The ministry said confirmed cases rose to 76,588 after 1,517 new infections were recorded.

– Bahrain

Authorities said the number of cases rose to 17,269, while the number of recoveries reached 11,903. With two more deaths, the country recorded 36 deaths from the virus.

– Libya

The National Center for Disease Control said 15 patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Confirmed cases stand at 393, including five deaths and 59 recoveries.

– Algeria

Officials said 10 people lost their lives due to coronavirus and fatalities reached 751.

Confirmed cases stand at 10,698 with 109 new infections whereas more than 7,300 people recovered from the disease.

– UAE

*The death toll is 287 as one fatality was recorded, according to health officials.

The tally of confirmed cases nears 41,500 with more than 510 new infections. Nearly 26,000 people have recovered.

– Palestine

Health authorities announced cases rose to 669 with two additional infections.

No new casualties were reported but five patients died from the virus. In addition, 569 Palestinians were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

– Jordan

The Health Ministry said 25 people contracted the disease, bringing the total to 915.

So far, 671 patients have fully recovered and death toll stands at nine.

*Writing by Burak Dag and Ali Murat Alhas