UPDATE – 'Armenia's truce violations reveal hypocritical policy'

UPDATES WITH REMARKS OF AZERBAIJANI PRESIDENT'S ASSISTANT, FOREIGN MINISTER

By Burak Dag and Ruslan Rehimov

ANKARA (AA) – Armenia has not complied with the temporary cease-fire, which clearly shows "hypocritical policy" it conducts, said a top Azerbaijani official on Saturday.

"Temporary humanitarian cease-fire was achieved as a result of the political will of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. But Armenia continues to break it even today," said Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president, according to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

"Our goal remains to achieve territorial integrity of our country within its internationally recognized borders. The sustainable peace is not achievable until full withdrawal of #Armenia's occupational forces from Azerbaijan," he added.

Pointing out Armenia's attacks on civil settlements, Hajiyev said "Armenia did not comply with the temporary cease-fire. This clearly shows that they are conducting hypocritical politics."

"Cease-fire does not mean peace. Cease-fire is one of the processes on the road to peace," he added.

– Azerbaijan warns against risk of resuming military operations

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the risk of resumption of military operations if Armenia did not seriously return to the negotiation process and did not take real steps.

His remarks came at a joint news conference with Hajiyev and the duo evaluated the temporary humanitarian cease-fire agreed between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Friday, under the mediation of Russia, in Moscow.

Bayramov stressed that the main purpose of the cease-fire is the removal of bodies on the battlefield and the prisoner swap, which will be coordinated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

"The document does not reflect the cease-fire term. It is difficult to say how long it will take ICRC' efforts to exchange bodies and prisoners of war," he said.

A humanitarian cease-fire agreed for the exchange of prisoners and retrieval of bodies in Nagorno-Karabakh came into force at 12 p.m. local time (0800GMT) on Saturday.

The truce came after a trilateral meeting in Moscow on Friday between the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

Fighting began on Sept. 27, when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the Upper Karabakh region, leading to casualties.

Many world powers, including Russia, France, and the US, have urged a new cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Some 20% of Azerbaijan's territory has remained under illegal Armenian occupation for some three decades.

Four UN Security Council and two UN General Assembly resolutions, as well as many international organizations, demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin