UPDATE – Asylum seekers pushed back by Greece saved in Aegean

UPDATES WITH RESCUE OF 5 ASYLUM SEEKERS IN CANAKKALE PROVINCE

By Ali Balli

MUGLA, Turkey (AA) – Nearly a dozen asylum seekers were rescued in the Aegean Sea after being illegally pushed back by Greek authorities into Turkish territorial waters, Turkish security sources said Wednesday.

Turkish Coast Guard units launched a rescue mission after learning that a group of asylum seekers had been found in a rubber boat off Bodrum in Turkey’s western Mugla province, added the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

All 11 of them were taken safely to land and then to the provincial migration office, the sources added.

Separately, Turkish Coast Guard units rescued five asylum seekers off Ayvacik district in Canakkale province who were also pushed back by Greek authorities.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.