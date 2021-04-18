UPDATE – At least 11 dead, 98 injured in train crash in Egypt

UPDATES WITH DEATH TOLL RISING

By Halife Afra Aksoy

ISTANBUL (AA) – At least 11 were killed and 98 others were injured after a train derailed just north of the Egyptian capital Cairo, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said 11 people lost their lives and 98 others were injured in a train accident traveling from Cairo to Mansura.

According to local media, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi charged the government to form a committee to investigate the cause of the accident.

According to a statement from the National Railways Authority of Egypt, the Cairo-Mansura passenger train 949 went off the tracks in the city of Qalyubia.

Last month, 32 people lost their lives while 66 others sustained injuries in a train accident.

*Writing by Faruk Zorlu