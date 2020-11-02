UPDATE – Austria: Several injured in suspected terrorist attack

REVISES HEADLINE, DECK, EDITS THROUGHOUT, UPDATES WITH INTERIOR MINISTER’S STATEMENT

BERLIN (AA) – Authorities in Austria are treating a series of shootings in the capital Vienna as a terrorist attack, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Monday evening.

“I can confirm that this is an apparent terror attack,” Nehammer told ORF television, adding they believe several gunmen were involved.

“Unfortunately, several people were injured,” he said.

Gunmen armed with rifles targeted people in six different locations in the city center, Austrian police confirmed on Twitter.

At least one person has been killed and several others seriously injured, including a police officer.

One suspect was shot and killed by the police.

A major police operation was underway in the capital, with the police urging citizens to stay inside and keep away from public places.

"Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport – don't share any videos or photos!" the Vienna police said on Twitter.