UPDATE -Bangladesh to free jailed opposition chief for 6 months

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladeshi authorities announced on Tuesday that jailed opposition figure Khaleda Zia would be released for six months on humanitarian grounds to receive medical treatment.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital Dhaka, Law Minister Anisul Huq said Zia, 74, would be released on condition that she be treated at home and not leave the country.

Zia, the leader of the country's main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has been in jail since 2018 after being convicted in a widely-criticized graft case against her.

Huq said the decision came after Zia's family members appealed to the government and met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to free Zia via an executive government order to take her abroad for "better treatment."

"We decided to release her [Zia] upon direction of PM Sheikh Hasina from jail suspending her punishment for six months with conditions that Zia will take medical treatment from her home in Dhaka and will not be allowed to go abroad during the period," he said.

Citing the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Huq said it would be "suicidal" for Zia to go abroad for treatment.

Zia is to be freed shortly after the Interior Ministry's approval, he added.

Soon after the announcement, Zia's family expressed satisfaction over the government's decision.

Shamim Iskander, the younger brother of the three-time former prime minister and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, told the local daily Dhaka Tribune: "We are very happy […] We are now contacting the lawyers and party senior leaders to discuss our next steps."

Khaleda Zia, 74, has been serving a 17-year sentence related to dozens of graft charges since February 2018.

Zia's party and lawyers, however, claim these cases are politically motivated.

The government, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, however, rejects these allegations.

Zia is the widow of assassinated former President Ziaur Rahman and is now currently staying at a government hospital because due to ailing health.