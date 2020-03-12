UPDATE – Basaksehir beat Copenhagen 1-0 in first leg

ADDS LATEST RESULTS FROM UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Edin Visca's late goal gave Turkey's Medipol Basaksehir a narrow advantage Thursday against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

The team defeated Copenhagen 1-0 with Visca's penalty goal in the 88th minute at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

The win kept the Turkish side’s hopes alive of moving to the Europa League quarterfinals ahead of the second-leg clash in Denmark on March 19 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

If Medipol Basaksehir eliminate Copenhagen, it will reach the quarterfinals for the first time in the UEFA Europa League.

– Manchester United, Basel get huge advantage going into second leg

English Premier League side Manchester United and Swiss side FC Basel gained remarkable advantages in their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first-leg clashes.

Manchester United thrashed LASK Linz of Austria 5-0 in an away match as Odion Ighalo, Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira and Daniel James scored for the Red Devils.

Samuele Campo, Kevin Bua and Fabian Frei's goals brought victory to Basel in a 3-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

UEFA Europa League Round of 16 results:

Medipol Basaksehir – FC Copenhagen: 1-0

LASK Linz – Manchester United: 0-5

Eintracht Frankfurt – FC Basel: 0-3

Olympiacos – Wolverhampton Wanderers: 1-1

Glasgow Rangers – Bayer Leverkusen: 1-3

Wolfsburg – Shakhtar Donetsk: 1-2

Inter Milan – Getafe – postponed

Sevilla – Roma – postponed