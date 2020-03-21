UPDATE – Basketball: Fenerbahce players show signs of virus

UPDATE WITH REMARKS FROM TOFAS BASKETBALL TEAM

By Fatih Erel

ISTANBUL (AA) – Players and staff of Turkey's Fenerbahce Beko basketball team have been showing coronavirus symptoms, the club announced on Saturday.

"Coronavirus symptoms were detected in some of our basketball players and staff during routine checks," the club said in a statement.

So far, there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in any players or athletes in Turkey.

Last Sunday, Fenerbahce Beko's last game before the players started showing coronavirus symptoms was against TOFAS.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, TOFAS coach Tolga Ongoren addressed the possible risk to his players, saying: "None of our players are showing coronavirus symptoms. We have taken all type of [protective] measures."

The virus known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 166 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 275,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 11,500, and more than 90,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most of the people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms and recover.