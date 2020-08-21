UPDATE – Biden accepts nomination, seeks to unify party, nation

ADDS US TO DECK, DETAILS THROUGHOUT

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – Joe Biden made it official Thursday night, accepting the Democratic Party's nomination for president while calling for the country and his fellow partisans to unite.

Addressing the Democratic National Convention on its final night, Biden said President Donald Trump has "cloaked America in darkness for far too long," spreading what he said is "too much anger, too much fear, too much division."

"Here and now, I give you my word. If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It’s time for us, for we the people to come together," Biden said. "And make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America. We’ll choose hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness over privilege.”

Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, Biden placed particular emphasis on Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with the US outbreak being by far the worst in the world with over 5.5 million confirmed infections and more than 174,000 deaths.

Biden excoriated the president for the situation, saying Trump "has failed in his most basic duty to the nation. He’s failed to protect us."

"He’s failed to protect America. And my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable," Biden said. “What we know about this president is that if we give him four more years, he’ll be what he’s been for the last four years: a president who takes no responsibility, refuses to lead, blames others, cozies up to dictators and fans the flames of hate and division.”

A consequence of the US outbreak has been the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, with unemployment spiking to over 10% of the workforce as businesses continue to wrangle with the worst public health emergency since the Spanish Flu in the early 20th century.

Biden said that should Trump be re-elected, "cases and deaths will remain far too high, more mom and pop businesses will close their doors, and this time for good. Working families will struggle to get by. And yet, the wealthiest 1% will get tens of billions of dollars in new tax breaks."

Not one to sit on the sidelines, Trump quickly lashed out at Biden, saying on Twitter, "In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words!"

Departing from Trump's repeatedly divisive rhetoric, Biden said that "while I’ll be a Democratic candidate, I will be an American president," pledging "to represent all of us, not just our base or our party."

“May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here, tonight, as love and hope and light join in the battle for the soul of the nation. And this is a battle we will win, and we’ll do it together. I promise you,” he said.

Biden is currently leading Trump in nationwide polling by a wide margin. An Economist/YouGov poll released this week indicated the president is trailing his challenger by 10 points with just over two months left until Election Day.

If elected, Biden, who is 77, will be the oldest person to assume the White House.

Trump is expected to formally accept his party's nomination during the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday.