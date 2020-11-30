UPDATE – Borsa Istanbul down 3.40% at Monday's close

UPDATE WITH MORE FIGURES

By Yunus Girgin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended Monday down 3.40% at 1,283.58 points.

After starting the week at 1,314.43 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dropped 45.15 points from 1,328.73 points at Friday's close.

During the day, the index hovered between 1,283.58 and 1,316.52 points — 20 stocks on the index rose, 80 fell, compared to Friday.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 946.6 billion Turkish liras ($121.3 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 30.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.88 billion).

The highest trading volumes were posted by real estate investment trust Emlak Konut, private lender Garanti BBVA and petrochemical company Petkim.

Stocks of Selcuk Ecza Deposu, a pharmaceutical warehouse, was the best performer, with its shares up 10%, while stocks of automotive producer Ford Otosan dropped the most with 9.94%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,758.00 by market close, down from $1,808.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $47.70 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Monday.

Exchange Rates Friday Monday USD/TRY 7.8410 7.7950 EUR/TRY 9.3580 9.3520 GDP/TRY 10.4880 10.4480