UPDATE – Borsa Istanbul up 3.21% at close

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Tuesday up 34.53 points or 3.21% to reach 1,110.05 points.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day up with a 0.62% hike to open at 1,082.24 points, compared to 1,075.52 points on Monday's close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 hovered between 1,082.24 and 1,106.12 points — 48 stocks on the index rose and five fell compared to the previous close.

Closing the day with a market value of some 815 billion Turkish liras ($111 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 25 billion Turkish liras ($3.4 billion).

Shares of defense electronics company Aselsan, real estate investment trust Emlak Konut GYO and private lender Garanti BBVA saw the highest trading volumes.

Stocks of cement producer Cimsa did the best, rising 9.92%, while shares of Koza Altin, the gold miner, did the worst, dropping 2.77%.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,978.45 by market close, down from $2,038.80, according to the data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $45.17 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT).

At the beginning of this year, a barrel of Brent oil was sold for around $58.