UPDATE – Borsa Istanbul up at Friday's close

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed at 1,376.67 points on Friday, up by 0.28% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 1,376.88 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index gained 3.89 points from the previous close of 1,372.78 points.

The index’s lowest value during the day was 1,367.68 points, while its daily high was 1,379.79 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 1.03 trillion Turkish liras ($119.1 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 12.74 billion Turkish liras ($1.46 billion).

On the fifth and final transaction day of the week, 44 stocks on the index rose, 50 fell, and six were flat compared to Thursday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THYAO), major electronics and appliances manufacturer Arcelik (ARCLK), and Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding (KCHOL).

Arcelik was the best performer with its shares up 8.51%, while stocks of gold miner Koza Altin (KOZAL) saw the sharpest drop with 4.81%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,784 by market close, up from $1,777 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $76.6 per barrel as of 6:37 p.m. local time (1537GMT).