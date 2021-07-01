UPDATE – Borsa Istanbul up at Thursday's close

UPDATES WITH MORE DETAILS

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed at 1,372.78 points on Thursday, up 1.21% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 1,358.20 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index gained 16.44 points from the previous close of 1,356.3 points.

The index’s lowest value during the day was 1,358.20 points, while its daily high was 1,372.78 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 1.03 trillion Turkish liras ($118.7 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 11 billion Turkish liras ($1.27 billion).

On the fourth transaction day of the week, 85 stocks on the index rose, 11 fell, and four were flat compared to the midweek's close.

The highest trading volumes were posted by flag carrier Turkish Airlines, private lender Garanti BBVA, and polyester producer Sasa.

Conglomerate Bera Holding was the best performer, with its shares up 9.99%, while stocks of automotive firm Dogus saw the sharpest drop, down 3.31%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,777 by market close, up from $1,757 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $75.50 per barrel as of 6:20 p.m. local time (1520GMT).