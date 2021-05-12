UPDATE – Clashes erupt in city of Lod between Israeli police, Arab Israelis

ADDS ANNOUNCEMENT OF STATE OF EMERGENCY IN ISRAELI CITY OF LOD

By Zein Khalil

JERUSALEM (AA) – The central Israeli city of Lod witnessed fierce clashes Tuesday between Arab youths and police during a funeral procession for an Arab Israeli resident who was killed by an Israeli settler.

The Israeli daily Yediot Ahronoth reported that two Israeli police officers were injured in the clashes, which also saw a police vehicle set ablaze.

Hundreds of Arab residents of the city took part in the funeral procession for their Arab kinsman, who was killed Monday.

Israeli police said Tuesday that they arrested an Israeli suspected of killing the Arab Israeli and seriously wounding another.

Israel later announced a state of emergency in Lod, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Twitter.

More than 1,400 reinforcements have already been sent to the city, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told Anadolu Agency.

After the funeral, dozens of vehicles were set on fire in clashes between the police and Palestinians in Lod and surrounding cities, and some police were slightly injured, Rosenfeld said.

On Monday, thousands of Arab Israelis demonstrated in the northern cities of Haifa, Nazareth, Shfaram and Tira in protest against Israeli policies in Jerusalem and 98 of them were arrested.

According to the Times of Israel, the protesters blocked main roads and in Nazareth set trash cans on fire in the middle of the street.

In Haifa, hundreds of demonstrators marched down the city’s main thoroughfare to the city’s German Colony neighborhood.