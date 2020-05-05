UPDATE – Coronavirus case tally rises in several Arab countries

ADDS DATA ON MORE COUNTRIES

By Ahmed Youssef, Wassim Seif El-Din and Khaled Majdoub, Said Ibicioglu

DOHA, BEIRUT, ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in Arab countries reported new cases and fatalities from the novel coronavirus Tuesday.

In a statement, Morocco’s Health Ministry said two more people died from the virus, bringing the country’s death toll to 181.

The ministry said 166 new cases were detected over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 5,219.

A total of 1,838 people have recovered from the disease so far, it added.

Qatar's Health Ministry said 951 more coronavirus cases were recorded in the Gulf state, bringing the overall figure to 17,142.

A total of 12 people have died from the virus, while 924 people have recovered, the ministry said.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed one more coronavirus case, bringing the total to 741.

The ministry said 25 people have died from the disease while 209 have recovered.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Health Ministry said nine people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 146.

The number of coronavirus cases surpassed 15,100 with new 462 cases, while the country confirmed that 3,153 people had recovered so far.

In Egypt, the Health Ministry said 16 more people had died from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 452.

The country confirmed 388 more cases, bringing the total to 7,201, while 1,730 have recovered.

In Algeria, five more people died from the epidemic, bringing the death toll to 470.

The country confirmed 190 more cases, bringing the total to 4,838.

The Iraqi Health Ministry said four more people died due to the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 102.

The country confirmed 85 more cases, bringing the total to 2,431, while 1,571 people had recovered from the virus.

In Jordan, the number of cases rose to 471 and 378 people have recovered from the virus.

To date, nine people have died from the virus.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 187 countries and regions, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.

More than 3.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 256,000 and more than 1.1 million recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz and Seda Sevencan