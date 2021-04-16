UPDATE – Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in 7 Arab countries

REVISES HEADLINE, DECK, LEDE; ADDS COVID-19 NUMBERS FROM LEBANON, TUNISIA

By Laith Al-jnaidi, Ekrem Biceroglu, Khalid Mejdoup, Yosra Ouanes and Mustafa Deveci

ISTANBUL/JERUSALEM, Palestine (AA) – Health officials in Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Lebanon and Tunisia confirmed more coronavirus infections and related deaths Thursday.

– Jordan

With 2,963 new infections and 70 deaths, the overall caseload in Jordan rose to 679,138, including 8,057 virus-linked fatalities.

As many as 621,870 patients have won their battle against the virus.

– Iraq

Another 49 people in Iraq died in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s fatalities to 14,885.

With 7,810 new infections, the caseload rose to 956,860. A total of 837,336 recoveries have been recorded.

– Yemen

Fourteen fatalities and 75 infections were registered in Yemen in the past 24 hours.

The country’s virus tally stands at 5,657 cases, including 1,097 fatalities and 2,178 recoveries.

The figures are from regions under government control since April 10, 2020, when the first case was detected.

– Saudi Arabia

Ten more deaths and 985 new cases were recorded in Saudi Arabia, bringing the tallies to 6,791 fatalities and 402,142 infections. There are 386,102 recoveries.

– Palestine

Authorities in Palestine registered 14 new fatalities and 1,717 new infections.

Of the total, 555 cases were recorded in the West Bank and 1,162 in the Gaza Strip.

The country has recorded 305,187 infections and 3,204 deaths since the first case was detected.

– Tunisia

Tunisia’s Health Ministry said 73 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 9,553.

It said the virus was detected in 2,649 more people, bringing the number of infections in the country to 279,376.

The country’s recovery tally reached 231,285.

– Lebanon

As many as 31 people in Lebanon died from COVID-19, pushing the country’s death toll to 6,809, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced.

Another 2,501 people tested positive, with infections rising to 504,800, while the number of recoveries reached 416,624.

– Worldwide

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.98 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

More than 138 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 79 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.