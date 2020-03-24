UPDATE – Coronavirus cases rise across Arab world

UPDATES WITH NUMBERS FROM ALGERIA, OMAN, KUWAIT, SUDAN

BAGHDAD/BEIRUT/RIYADH, Saudi Arabia/AL-MANAMA, Bahrain/RAMALLAH, Palestine/TUNIS, Tunisia/ALGIERS, Algeria/MUSCAT, Oman/KUWAIT CITY/KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – Coronavirus cases have increased Tuesday in 10 Arab countries — Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Tunisia, Palestine, Algeria, Oman, Kuwait and Sudan.

Iraq confirmed four deaths from the virus known as COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 27, along with 316 infections, including 75 patients who recovered, according to its Health Ministry.

It said two deaths had been confirmed in Karbala and one each in Nineveh and al-Sulaymaniyah.

Meanwhile, Lebanon said the number of cases there rose to 304 with 37 new cases.

Saudi Arabian health authorities confirmed its first death and reported 205 additional cases, raising the total to 767.

Bahrain reported a new death, bringing the total to three.

According to health officials, the new death was a Bahraini national who recently returned from Iran.

The number of infections in the country has reached 377.

In Tunisia, officials reported 25 new cases, raising the number of infections to 114, including one recovered case.

Palestine reported a new case brought the total number now to 60.

"A woman has been infected with the coronavirus in the city of Ramallah [central West Bank] from the U.S., bringing the number of infected cases to 60," said government spokesperson Ibrahim Melhem.

Algerian health authorities said the death toll reached 19 with two new deaths, and confirmed 264 cases as 34 additional cases were confirmed.

Oman confirmed 18 new cases, bringing the total to 84.

In Kuwait, a total of 191 cases with two new cases and nine recovered brought the total recovered to 39.

Sudan authorities reported the second case in the country.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December the coronavirus has spread to at least 169 countries and regions. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

According to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases worldwide is more than 398,600 with the death toll exceeding 17,200, while greater than 103,000 have recovered.

*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara