UPDATE – Coronavirus tally rises in eight Arab states

UPDATES WITH MORE CASES IN OTHER COUNTRIES

By Serdar Bitmez and Safiye Karabacak

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in eight Arab countries reported new deaths and cases due to the novel coronavirus Sunday.

Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry confirmed eight more fatalities from the virus, taking the nationwide death toll to 184.

The ministry added that 1,552 new cases were detected over the past 24 hours, raising the number of COVID-19 infections to 27,011. A total of 4,137 people have recovered from the virus.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Health Ministry said seven people died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 126.

The number of coronavirus cases reached 14,163 with new 564 cases, it added.

In Kuwait, the Health Ministry confirmed five more deaths, bringing the total to 38.

Coronavirus cases rose to 4,983 in the country while the number of recoveries reached 1,776.

In Qatar, the Health Ministry confirmed 679 more coronavirus cases, bringing the overall figure to 15,551.

A total of 1,644 people have recovered from the virus, it added.

In Egypt, the health ministry said 14 more people died due from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 429.

The country confirmed 272 more cases, bringing the total to 6,465.

In Algeria, four more people died from the epidemic, bringing the death toll to 463.

The country confirmed 179 more cases, bringing the total to 4,474. A total of 1,936 people recovered from the virus.

The Iraqi Health Ministry said in a statement that two more people died due to the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 97.

Seventy-seven more cases were confirmed in the country in the last 24 hours, raising the total figure to 2,296, while the number of recoveries stood at 1,490.

In Morocco, the Health Ministry said there were 4,903 coronavirus cases in the country while 1,438 people had recovered from the illness.

The virus has killed more than 246,000 people worldwide, with the total number of infections over 3.49 million. Meanwhile, over 1.11 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.