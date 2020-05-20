UPDATE – Coronavirus tally rises in several Arab countries

UPDATE WITH FIGURES BY SAUDI ARABIA, LIBYA, REVISED LEDE, HEADLINE, DECK

By Mohammed Yahya Ahmad Mohammed and Ali Semerci

ANKARA/ISTANBUL (AA) – The tally of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday in Morocco, Oman, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Libya, according to health authorities in the Arab states.

In a statement, Morocco's Health Ministry said one fatality, 25 infections and 136 recoveries were recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

Morocco's toll now stands at 194 deaths, 7,048 infections and 4,037 recoveries.

In Oman, the Health Ministry confirmed one death and 372 new virus cases.

A ministry statement said the Gulf state's virus tally rose to 6,043 cases, including 28 deaths and 1,661 recoveries.

In Lebanon, the Health Ministry said seven new virus cases were recorded, bringing the figure to 961 infections.

The country's toll now stands at 26 deaths and 251 recoveries.

In Saudi Arabia, 10 more fatalities were recorded, pushing the nationwide death toll to 339, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

It said the total number of cases climbed to 62,545 as 2,691 fresh infections were registered.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose by 1,844 to reach 33,478, the statement added.

In Libya, health authorities said one new virus case was recorded, bringing the figure to 69 infections.



Libya's toll now stands at three deaths and 35 recoveries.

The coronavirus pandemic is posing a strain on the health system and vulnerable people are at risk in the country.

''Conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic present a significant threat to life in Libya. The health and safety of the country’s entire population are at risk," a group of UN agencies said in a joint statement on May 13.

The pandemic has claimed over 324,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China last December.

The US, Europe, and Russia are currently the world’s worst-hit regions.

More than 4.93 million cases have been reported worldwide and over 1.71 million people have recovered to date, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz