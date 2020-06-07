UPDATE: COVID-19 cases climbing in Latin America

CHANGES HEAD, LEDE, DECK, UPDATES CASES IN COLOMBIA, GUATEMALA

By Sinan Dogan

ANKARA (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Latin America continued to increase Saturday.

-Peru

Peru reported 139 new deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

The death toll climbed to 5,301 while the number diagnosed rose to 191,758 with 4,358 additional cases.

At least 82,731 people have recovered from the virus.

The country reported its first case March 6 and its first death March 20.

-Colombia

Colombia reported 60 deaths from the virus, said the health ministry.

The death toll rose to 1,205 while the number diagnosed surpassed 38,000 with 1,392 new cases.

-Guatemala

Guatemala confirmed 58 deaths from the virus, according to local media.

It was the highest number of deaths in a single day since the pandemic began and the tally stands at 216.

The number of cases reached 6,485 with 331 new cases while 1,053 recovered.

-Worldwide

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 398,000 worldwide, with more than 6.8 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 3 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar