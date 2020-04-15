UPDATE – COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in Arab countries

ADDS FIGURES FROM IRAQ AND ALGERIA, BACKGROUND

By Serdar Bitmez, Said Ibicioglu and Ali Semerci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Several Arab countries reported increases in cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus Wednesday as the region continued to grapple with the pandemic.

The highest jump was recorded in Saudi Arabia, where 493 new cases pushed the overall count to 5,862.

The country’s death toll reached 79 after six more fatalities over the past 24 hours while recoveries stand at 931, the Health Ministry said.

Qatar’s tally rose to 3,711 as 283 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The death toll stands at seven, while a total of 406 patients have recovered so far, the ministry said.

In Bahrain, 143 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,671.

The Health Ministry said 663 patients have recovered, while the death toll remains at seven.

Morocco recorded 100 new cases, which raised the total to 1,988.

One more fatality over the past 24 hours took the country’s death toll to 127, while total recoveries are at 218, according to the Health Ministry.

In Kuwait, 50 new cases pushed the total to 1,405, including 206 recoveries.

Three people have died of the virus so far, the Health Ministry said.

Lebanon’s case count reached 658 after 17 more people tested positive over the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said 81 patients have recovered, while the death toll is at 21.

Algeria’s death toll rose to 336 after 10 more fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours, while recoveries stand at 708, the country’s Health Ministry said.

A total of 90 new cases pushed the country’s overall count to 2,160, the ministry said.

The death toll rose to 79 in Iraq after one more fatality was confirmed, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Iraq confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,415, along with 812 recoveries.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions after emerging in Wuhan, China last December, with the U.S. and Europe being the hardest-hit areas in the world.

Over 2 million cases have now been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 133,300 and more than 509,500 recoveries, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz