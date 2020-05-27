UPDATE – COVID-19 cases in Russia cross 370,000

UPDATES WITH NEW NORMALIZATION MEASURES, EDITS THROUGHOUT

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – The coronavirus cases in Russia surged above 370,000 on Wednesday, while recoveries continued to outnumber new infections for the second day in a row.

According to the country's emergency task force, 11,079 recoveries were reported over the last 24 hours against 8,338 new infections.

The country has so far reported 370,680 infections with coronavirus, while 142,208 people have been successfully treated.

Russia has resorted to mass testing to detect the virus at the early stages and so far 9.4 million people have been tested across the country.

The government claims that the spread of the virus has been contained and has announced to lift restrictions partially.

From June 1, Moscow will reopen all non-food trade and part of consumer services, and scheduled walks will be allowed for residents.

In addition, sports and health care centers, as well as resorts holding medical license, including those related to the tourist industry, will start operating.

President Vladimir Putin announced that the military parade, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II will take place on June 24. It was originally planned on May 9 but was canceled due to the pandemic.

He instructed Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin to start the preparations necessary to organize the celebrations.

Putin also asked Sobyanin to share with other regions the medicine supplies and equipment unused due to drop in number if coronavirus patients in the capital and to send the medical teams with experience in fighting the virus to the areas that need help.

Meanwhile, the entry of foreigners and stateless people to Russia will remain banned. International and railway travel will also continue to remain suspended.

Russia ranks third among worst coronavirus-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, following the US and Brazil. The death toll rose by 161 since Tuesday and reached 3,968.

Two top Russian officials are being treated in hospital for the coronavirus, while four more recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

The pandemic has claimed more than 351,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China last December. The US and Europe are currently the world’s worst-hit regions.

More than 5.61 million cases have been reported worldwide. As many as 2.31 million people have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.