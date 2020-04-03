UPDATE – COVID-19 cases surge in 11 Arab countries

REVISES HEADLINE; UPDATES WITH DEATH TOLLS IN SAUDI ARABIA, ALGERIA, TUNISIA, QATAR, IRAQ, BAHRAIN, PALESTINE

By Serdar Bitmez, Said Ibicioglu and Mehmet Nuri Ucar

ISTANBUL / RIYADH (AA) – Health authorities in several Arab countries confirmed new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The Moroccan Health Ministry said 27 new coronavirus infections were confirmed, bringing the country's total number of cases to 735, with 47 deaths.

In Oman, health authorities said 21 new cases were reported in the country, raising the total to 252. The country’s first fatality from the coronavirus was reported on Wednesday.

In Lebanon, total infections jumped to 508, with 17 fatalities, the country’s Health Ministry said.

The Palestinian government confirmed 22 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 193.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Health Ministry confirmed 75 new cases, taking the total number to 417.

In Saudi Arabia, the Health Ministry confirmed the death toll from coronavirus as 25 and the number of people infected as 2,039.

Algeria's death toll rose to 105, while in Tunisia the number reached 18.

Qatar’s Health Ministry on Friday announced 126 more COVID-19 patients, bringing the total cases to 949. A total of 93 people recovered from the illness, while the death toll is three.

In Iraq, in the last 24 hours, 48 more people contracted the virus, bringing the total cases to 820, the Health Ministry announced. The country’s death toll stands at 54.

Bahrain’s Health Ministry announced 29 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 672. Recovered patients stand at 382, while four people have died of the disease.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surging past 1 million, with more than 58,000 deaths. Over 225,000 people have recovered.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz