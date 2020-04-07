UPDATE – COVID-19: Israel cases top 9,000, death toll at 60

UPDATES DEATH TOLL

By Abdelraouf Arnaout

JERUSALEM (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Israel is now above 9,000 and the death toll stands at 60, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said three people died and 102 more tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 9,006.

It said 153 of the total patients are in critical condition, while 683 have recovered so far.

Israel has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutes and banning gatherings of more than 10 people in open or closed public areas.

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks have also been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens into the country, except those with Israeli residency.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 1.34 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll above 74,800, and more than 285,000 recoveries.

* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat