UPDATE – Death toll from quake in Turkey's Aegean region hits 98

REVISES DEATH TOLL, ADDS STATEMENT FROM HEALTH MINISTER

By Hamdi Celikbas and Duygu Yener

ANKARA (AA) – The death toll from last week’s powerful earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region has risen to 98, the country’s disaster agency said early Tuesday.

A total of 147 people are currently being treated at medical facilities, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

It added that 994 people were injured, with 847 of them discharged from hospitals.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 12 of those receiving treatment were in intensive care while five others were in critical condition.

On Friday, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattled Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, with a population of around 4.37 million.